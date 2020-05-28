Latest Stories

Ruby Rose Batwoman
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Ruby Rose talks Batwoman exit; James Mangold shares Logan goodies; S.H.I.E.L.D. ratings
the last kingdom aethelflaed
Tag: Fangrrls
Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 4, Episode 8
The 100
Tag: Fangrrls
The 100 Discussion: 'The Garden' fills in some major blanks
Surf Ninjas
Tag: Movies
Moto-Surf! Everything you didn't know about Surf Ninjas
Dungeons & Dragons
More info i
Credit: Wizards of the Coast
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Dungeons & Dragons directors dig into how film will incorporate 'critical thinking' from tabletop game

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
May 28, 2020
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Dungeons & Dragons
Tag: Jonathan Goldstein
Tag: John Francis Daley
Tag: wizards of the coast

Adapting video games into feature films has always been a daunting task for Hollywood, so just imagine the difficulties in trying to bring a 46-year-old tabletop RPG to the big screen. It's no easy feat, but writer-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will not be shying away from core RPG elements when it comes to their Dungeons & Dragons movie.

"We never wanted to spoof the genre of fantasy or take the piss out of it," Daley told The Hollywood Reporter. "But we did want to find another way into it that we hadn't necessarily seen before. Just the format of Dungeons & Dragons is so interesting and fun and all about critical thinking and thinking on your feet and figuring out ways to make things work after they fall flat. There's a lot of the spirit of that that we're trying to inject into the movie itself."

"We want it to be fun," Goldstein said. "It's not an out-and-out comedy, but it is an action-fantasy movie with a lot of comedic elements and characters we hope people will really get into and enjoy watching their adventures."

Jonathan Goldstein John Francis Daley

Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

The Game Night filmmakers were supposed to start scouting locations in the U.K. back in March, but the growing pandemic made that task impossible. Nevertheless, there's still plenty of movement on the project as Goldstein and Daley have turned in a second draft of the screenplay and participate in weekly conference calls with the studio (Paramount). Storyboards and pre-visualization are also hapening. D&D brand owner Wizards of the Coast remains heavily involved.

"They are the experts," Goldstein continued. "We have people there that we work with and it's pretty helpful, because as much as we know about D&D, it's a drop in the bucket compared to the 45 years of lore that's out there, so these guys are such a resource. If we need a particular spell that a [high]-level wizard could do, they could give us a list. It's a lot of fun."

"I also play a weekly game of Dungeons & Dragons which has now become Zoom games. That is also a fun way to keep your foot in that world as you are writing a movie about it," Daley added.

Produced by Jeremy LatchamDungeons & Dragons will roll the many-sided die in theaters May 27, 2022.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Dungeons & Dragons
Tag: Jonathan Goldstein
Tag: John Francis Daley
Tag: wizards of the coast

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker