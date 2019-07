We're all up in San Diego Comic-Con 2019 as SYFY FANGRRLS' Courtney Enlow chats up the incomparable Freema Agyeman and dives deep into the importance of representation and inclusivity via her role as Martha Jones on Doctor Who.

Listen below.

Click here for the RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.