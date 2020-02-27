Blerd Rising Star: Christopher Clark Cowan made the ultimate My Hero Academia fan film

His name might not be familiar to you, but you've certainly seen Christopher Cowan Clark's work if you're a fan of live-action comic book movie adaptations and sci-fi films. As a full-time action designer/director, Cowan has worked on films such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and Wonder Woman.

Born and Chicago and raised in Cincinnati, Cowan discovered his love of action and fight scenes at an early age. Anime, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were his earliest teachers. With his younger sister Courtney serving as his first collaborator, Chris has been behind the camera since the age of seven, attempting to reproduce the hyperkinetic action sequences that had captured their imagination. He refined his skills at Ohio State University before moving out to Los Angeles, which he now calls home when not on location for his latest film.

Like the rest of us, Cowan is a huge My Hero Academia fan. In fact, in some downtime between shoots, he decided to produce his own fan film to pay homage to the ultra-popular anime series. His fan film UA:LA (which features an L.A. branch of the fictional high school from the show) showcased all the skills he brings to his "day job" plus a gift for guerrilla filmmaking that even Chris wasn't aware he had.

SYFY WIRE recently caught up with Chris (currently working on another big-budget production in Australia) to talk about his path towards becoming an action designer, where this rather unique career path has taken him, and how a few days off led to a viral video sensation.

Many people reading this probably don't even know what an "action designer" is. Can you elaborate?

I conceptualize and design the flow of action sequences, not only in terms of choreography but also from a camera and editing standpoint as well. I was inspired to pick up my home video camera when I was little.

When did it dawn on you that this was the career path you'd want to pursue?

My inspirations are so weird. I just chalk it up to the fact that I'm was so influenced by Anime and video games. the first big one for me was Cowboy Bebop, which hooked me into this whole anime world. Naruto then took my fandom to a whole new level. I'm a huge ninja fan, and I'm a huge fan of Cyber Connect, a game developer that made the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm game. The action design and their approach to camera angles and edits within their games are so inspiring.

So how did you make the jump from viral video to working on such an impressive list of feature films?

I was doing a lot of live-action adaptations on my YouTube channel, which I started shortly after my move. Street Fighter and Tekken shorts among others. I was lucky enough that those gained attention online and were shared a lot. 2010 to 2015 was when I made my big push to put out short films. Five years of work got me seen by an action director named Brad Allan, who's worked on films like Scott Pilgrim and the original Kingsman. Brad asked me to come on and start action designing films for him. It's been a blessing thus far; I've been working in the industry non-stop since 2015.

What are some of your favorite high-profile assignments you've gotten?

My first big project was pre-viz prep work for the Wonder Woman movie a few years ago, which was a really cool experience. From there I got to do Kingsman II: The Golden Circle. After that, I was fortunate enough to do Solo: A Star Wars Story. The next thing you'll see of mine will The King's Man which comes out this September. In between, I was fortunate enough to work on The Witcher for Netflix. That was my first opportunity to action direct professionally. It was a real honor.

Can you talk us through one of the scenes you designed for The Witcher?

That was for episode four, the scene where the Geralt fought with Duny in the throne room. I flew out to Budapest and it was an amazing experience. As an action director, once I get the script, I work with the director about what they want to get out of the scene. Just boiling it down to what they want story-wise, from an action perspective. From there you're meeting with the fight coordinator, choreographers, stunt coordinators, and performers. And you start playing around with ideas. Really molding what the scene will be in the end.

From there, we do pre-visualization which is essentially a blueprint. A rough blocking of exactly what the shots and the edits will be on the day of the actual shot. This typically takes place in an empty gym, but I was fortunate, the castle was clear when I flew out there, so I was able to do the pre-vis on-set. Being on the real set and really being able to map it out the fight was super beneficial. It worked out well overall. The stunt team out there was gung-ho, and extremely talented which made for a great experience.

So considering how hard you work at your day job, can you explain to me how you went viral on what amounts to your day off with UA:LA?

Since getting into the industry, I have been working constantly. I'd gone about four years or four feature films back to back without shooting anything for myself. I just hit a lull. I finally got a break last summer. When I got home, my friend Gui DaSilva (a stunt actor whose credits include Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War), came over just to hang out. One day he says, "Man, we have to shoot something while we have a few months off." I agreed, and we just start brainstorming. We eventually decided to do a little nod to My Hero Academia. We quickly settled on filming a scene with a character with characters with original Quirks, and just having them fight. He ended up starring in the short too.

What was it about the show that got you two so inspired?

It's really such a brilliant take on a fusion between East and West. American Comic books with this earnest Japanese sense of honor. Exploring what it means to really be a hero. I feel like a lot of that's lacking in American comic books right now. You really feel the love and the heart within the series. How they can from heart-pumping action one moment and the next they have me tearing up as a grown man. The emotional aspects within the series are brilliant.

So you have a concept for a short. How quickly did the rest of it come together?

Once we had the concept Gui was all over it. He jumps on the phone and calls Nathan People. He's like "Nathan, we're talking about shooting something tomorrow. Would you be down?" Keep in mind he's asking Nathan to do this at 7PM the night before. As soon as Nate said yes, Gui's next question was "So what are you doing RIGHT NOW? Can you come over so we can choreograph this?"

The next thing we know, we're just shooting for the next three days, outside in the park. As soon as we were done, it was online. I was editing as were shooting. Every day I'd come home, the next day we'd go out and shoot again. It came out so much better than we intended. Our approach was just to go have fun, and we did. But the response and the reaction to it was insane. It was incredible.

Was there anyone you were surprised you got feedback from on the short?

I won't name names but I've had heads at Marvel message me saying "Wait, you made this?" Then asking "Is this a project?" To which I reply, "No, this was just for fun."

What tips can you give to someone looking to get into your field?

If you want to get behind the camera and started telling the stories, just pick up a camera. You don't even need to go out and buy an expensive one to start considering what you have in your pocket right now. Your cell phone is enough to start yourself on a track to becoming a filmmaker. I would have killed to have an iPhone or a Galaxy Note when I was a kid. 4K footage with the slow-motion capabilities these phones have now, you have everything that you need to start! There are apps that will help you with editing. YouTube or anywhere else you can find with online tutorials. Adobe Premiere and Adobe after effects. All of this information is online and for free.

Most importantly don't get discouraged by your first project ever. Filmmaking is 100 percent trial and error. I tell people to make your first project. See what you did, you see what you don't like, once you move onto your next project you'll be in much better shape You're going to improve. If you can consistently do that, then the sky's the limit.