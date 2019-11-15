Latest Stories

Kingsman The Secret Service
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Disney delays King's Man, sets 5 MCU dates; Netflix adds Brand New Cherry Flavor; more
Arrokoth Hero
Tag: Science
NASA officially gives Ultima Thule a fitting new Native American name
Chuck E Cheese mascots
Tag: News
Rats! Chuck E. Cheese’s creepy-awesome animatronic band is calling it quits for good
The Mandalorian (Mudhorn)
Tag: Podcast
Jabba the Pod Episode 2: Rise of Maclunkey (The Mandalorian Ch. 2)
Arrokoth Hero
More info i
Credit: NASA
Tag: Science
Tag: News

NASA officially gives Ultima Thule a fitting new Native American name

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Nov 15, 2019

NASA's phenomenally successful New Horizons spacecraft mission, which delivered those crystal clear images of Pluto in the summer of 2015, is still churning out data from the far reaches of our solar system, as it ventures into uncharted space territory beyond the Kuiper Belt on its extended voyage.

One of the strangest heavenly residents observed by the intrepid probe this past year was the bizarre, bone-shaped object first named and cataloged as Ultima Thule (2014 MU69). New Horizons did its swift fly-by of the weird 21-mile-wide body on Jan. 1, 2019, when that misshapen object became the most distant body ever visited by a spacecraft at 4 billion miles away from Earth.

More Ultima Thule

Ultima Thule
NASA reveals the most HD image of Ultima Thule ever, and it's pretty much a space snowman
On August 16, 2018, the New Horizons spacecraft took an image of the star field where its target 2014 MU69 was predicted to be (left). On the right is the processed image showing the object. Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
UPDATE: Get ready for humanity's most distant encounter: 2014 MU69!

Arrokoth

Credit: NASA

But we hope you haven't become too comfortable with that superhero-like moniker, because NASA has decided to change its official designation to Arrokoth, a name which translates into "sky" and whose proud origins lie in the Native American Powhatan/Algonquian language.

"Data from the newly named Arrokoth has given us clues about the formation of planets and our cosmic origins," said New Horizons team member Marc Buie in a statement. "We believe this ancient body, composed of two distinct lobes that merged into one entity, may harbor answers that contribute to our understanding of the origin of life on Earth."

New Horizons, similar to the noble Powhatan people, has links to the state of Maryland and the entire Chesapeake Bay area. The ambitious mission is managed by The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, and team members first observed Arrokoth using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, which is run by Baltimore's Space Telescope Science Institute.

"The name 'Arrokoth' reflects the inspiration of looking to the skies and wondering about the stars and worlds beyond our own," New Horizons Principal Investigator Alan Stern said in the same statement. "That desire to learn is at the heart of the New Horizons mission, and we're honored to join with the Powhatan community and people of Maryland in this celebration of discovery."

The alteration came after NASA received considerable backlash over the name Ultima Thule, (which in Latin means "a place beyond the known world") due its historical association with the Third Reich.

Team members received the approval and consent of Powhatan tribal representatives prior to proposing Arrokoth to the International Astronomical Union. Reverend Nick Miles of the Pamunkey Tribe, a former component of the original Powhatan Confederacy, made it official at NASA's naming ceremony this week with a traditional Algonquian song presented at NASA's Washington headquarters. 

arrokoth 2

Credit: NASA

"We graciously accept this gift from the Powhatan people," added Lori Glaze, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division. "Bestowing the name Arrokoth signifies the strength and endurance of the indigenous Algonquian people of the Chesapeake region."

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: Ultima Thule
Tag: New Horizons
Tag: Kuiper Belt
Tag: NASA

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: