Objects in Space 2/12/19: The ground is bad

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Feb 12, 2019

Happy Tuesday, friends! It's definitely still gray and gloomy in my neck of the woods, but one thing that's already brightening my day is the latest episode of our FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast, featuring a special guest who isn't just a guest but a co-host this week: it's American Gods star and fellow FANGRRL Yetide Badaki!

- Why Pet Sematary, and most book-to-movie adaptations, need major changes. (Nerdist)
- Forget strong female characters; we need complicated female characters who screw up (a lot). (io9)
- Horror Noire shines a much-needed light on the history of African-Americans in horror films. (NBC News)
- All the times Chilling Adventures of Sabrina went out of its way to ruin your childhood. (Uproxx)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

