Detective Comics #1000 Jock Variant Cover
How Dark Knight Returns and Batman: Year One influenced and inspired Detective Comics #1000 and more
Episode IX Reaction
SYFY WIRE Reacts To Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer
Jedi Fallen Order panel photo
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases trailer, unveils Cameron Monaghan casting
Jon Snow in Game of Thrones
Could Earth really make it through a neverending Game of Thrones winter?
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Daisy Ridley as Rey)

Objects in Space 4/13/19: This is your fight

Carly Lane
Apr 13, 2019

Hey there, friends! I'm sure many of you are thoroughly immersed in all things Star Wars if you're hanging out at Celebration this weekend; sadly, I am not among them so you're going to have to enjoy yourself on my behalf. To try and console myself, I'm going to be over here watching that Rise of Skywalker trailer at least ten more times (and crying every time Carrie Fisher's face shows up because I am STILL NOT OVER IT).

What other news are you excited for rolling out of Celebration?

- Take a closer look at all the details revealed in the first Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer. (io9)
- The Star Wars franchise continues to delight and surprise fans with a combination of powerful filmmaking and savvy marketing. (NBC News)
- The Twilight Zone explores the horror of police brutality. (THR)
- The 50 most Game of Thrones-y names on Game of Thrones. (Vulture)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

