Saturn's massive moon Titan may generate swarms of dust-fueled twisters

Does Saturn's largest moon contain swarms of dry whirlwinds similar to Earth and Mars? There's a devil of a chance!

Buzzing out of Earth's atmosphere in 2026 and onward to the gas giant Saturn, NASA's Dragonfly mission to the moon of Titan will attempt to document and collect data on the satellite's possible infestation of dust devils and convective vortex activity. This ambitious scientific probe is a rotorcraft lander that will rendezvous with Titan sometime in 2034 to explore that world's potential habitability and study its complicated methane cycle.

A new research paper led by planetary scientist Brian Jackson of Boise State University in Idaho and published in the online journal AGU suggests that theoretical conditions for swirling dust‐laden plumes are perfect, and might significantly contribute to the distribution of dust in Titan's atmosphere.

Video of Dragonfly: NASA&#039;s New Mission to Explore Saturn&#039;s Moon Titan

Previous observations from NASA/ESA's Cassini-Huygens mission to Saturn (2004-2017) confirm that there is intense blowing dust on that monster moon and vast fields of colossal sand dunes piled up at Titan's equator comprising 13% of its total surface. Cassini's Visual and Infrared Mapping Spectrometer also reported regional dust storms near the moon's bulging middle.

Titan is the only moon in our solar system with a defined atmosphere, which is mostly made up of nitrogen. It also displays active hydrology in Earth‐like river canyons, hard-edged gorges, and even small lakes.

Credit: Getty Images/NASA/JPL

"Mars' atmosphere is really, really dusty, and dust plays an important role in the climate," Jackson said in an official statement. "Dust devils are probably, if not the dominant mechanism, one of the most important mechanisms for lofting the dust. Titan's atmosphere is one and a half times the density of our planet's air and doesn't seem to host huge, gusty winds. It's just this enormous, puffy atmosphere. When you've got that much air, it's hard to get it churning. So, you just don't usually get big winds on the surface of Titan so far as we know."

Credit: Getty Images

"When we plug the numbers in for how much dust the dust devil ought to lift based on the wind speeds we see, they seem to be able to lift more dust than we would expect," Jackson added. "There may be some other mechanism which is helping them pull this dust — or the equations are just wrong."

The launch of NASA's Dragonfly mission six years from now might provide some clearer answers to scientists when the probe finally touches down on Titan circa 2034, and records evidence of these hypothetical twisters terrorizing the surface.