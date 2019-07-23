Latest Stories

A collage of various Marvel comics
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: History of the Marvel Universe unfolds in new trailer; Netflix shows off Wu Assassins; more
David Harbour at SDCC 2019 Marvel Panel
Tag: Movies
David Harbour says his Red Guardian is 'Captain America of the Cold War' in Black Widow solo film
David Alien: Covenant Michael Fassbender
Tag: Fangrrls
Alien: Covenant and the exploitative experimentation on marginalized women
Black Widow and Hawkeye
Tag: Movies
Is the Black Widow movie targeting a Hawkeye cameo? Scarlett Johansson teases Budapest link
Black Widow and Hawkeye
More info i
Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Is the Black Widow movie targeting a Hawkeye cameo? Scarlett Johansson teases Budapest link

Contributed by
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Jul 23, 2019
SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!

If there's one thing the MCU is known for, it's epic crossovers and cameos. So it's appropriate that Cate Shortland's Black Widow movie, while serving as a prequel to Natasha Romanoff's introduction into the shared universe, may still have some nods to Nat's future allies. We caught up with Scarlett Johansson at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend to see what teasers we could extract while we wait for the film's debut next May.

“There are things about Natasha’s past — places that Kevin Feige was willing to go — that were totally surprising to me. Then I took his ideas and sort of ran with that," Johansson told SYFY WIRE. "We’ve been developing this for a couple of years now and it’s been layer upon layer. We get different people coming in from the Marvel Universe to enrich the character. It’s gonna be very unexpected... It will answer a lot of questions about Natasha, where she comes from, why and how she is the way that she is... We do get to Budapest, though."

That last bit about "Budapest" is a reference to the Black Widow's professional history with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), which was first teased in 2012's The Avengers but, at the time, was probably more of an off-handed comment than any sort of hint at a larger story. MCU fans grabbed onto the comment, though — and now, it's become such legend that it seems Natasha's solo film will be addressing the mystery.

All of this means that if this is the same "Budapest," then we may get a Hawkeye cameo in Black Widow. If so, seeing the two characters will be poignant since we know now that Nat ends up sacrificing herself over Clint in Endgame. After the defeat of Thanos, Barton will go on to train his arrow-shooting successor, Kate Bishop, in his very own Disney+ series.

Newcomers to the MCU in this project will be played by Rachel Weisz (Melina), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian), and O. T. Fagbenle (Mason). Earlier today, we reported on Weisz's cryptic comments about the presence of more than one Red Room-trained Black Widow in the film.

"There are three incredibly textured, powerful roles for women at the center of the story," Weisz said during our interview with her. "They’re really great female roles."

“It’s about this amazing woman — this badass woman — who digs into her history," echoed Pugh. "And it’s about these broken, raw, wicked, powerful women. They are equal, they fight in the same way, they are compatible, and they are healing in the same way."

Black Widow premieres in theaters everywhere May 1, 2020. Trust us, there ain't gonna be anything "itsy bitsy" about this highly anticipated, years-in-the-making cinematic event when it finally arrives in less than 10 months.

SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Black Widow
Tag: Scarlett Johannson
Tag: Natasha Romanoff
Tag: Hawkeye
Tag: Jeremy Renner
Tag: marvel studios
Tag: Interviews

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: