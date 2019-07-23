The Black Widow movie will have multiple Black Widow assassins, says Rachel Weisz

During this year's Hall H presentation at SDCC, Marvel Studios let loose with some of the secretive silk surrounding the standalone Black Widow film, which will serve as a prequel, exploring the early years of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) working for the Soviet Union as a lethal spy/killer. However, according to co-star Rachel Weisz, who plays Melina, Nat won't be the only Black Widow featured in the movie.

"There are quite a number [of them]," she told IGN during an interview at Comic Con. "I'm a Black Widow and Scarlet and Florence [Pugh]. There are quite a lot of other characters that you meet who are also Black Widows." Going on to describe her character, Weisz added, "I call tell you that Melina has been cycled through the Black Widow Red Room program by the time the film starts. She started being cycled through when she was a child and so, she's a highly accomplished spy and assassin. But I can't tell you her relationship to anyone else."

While Black Widow is finally getting her own feature (the first entry in Phase 4 of the MCU) after all these years, it does come as somewhat of a double-edged sword. Why? Well, it might have something to do with the fact that Natasha sacrificed herself in Avengers: Endgame in order to obtain the Soul Stone and undo Thanos' decimation of half of all life in the universe. Despite Professor Hulk's best efforts, she couldn't be brought back to life.

"I thought it would make it easier, and then when I was standing there with Renner on the edge of the cliff, it wasn't easy at all," Johansson said to Yahoo Entertainment at San Diego Comic Con. "It was really, really sad. I just felt overwhelmingly sad about it. It just felt like a big loss. So no, it didn't make [the prequel] any easier… I'm pretty sentimental, so I'd go, 'Guys, this is it!' And they're like, 'You're getting your own film, it's fine.' But I was like, 'It's not the same' ... "It's brutal. It's brutal and sad, and it's bittersweet."

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow will ensnare audiences in its deadly web May 1, 2020.

David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, and Ray Winstone are also a part of the project's ensemble cast. Taskmaster will make an appearance as well, although his specific casting hasn't been announced yet.