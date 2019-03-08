Latest Stories

Siren Season 2 Behind Bars
Tag: Videos
WATCH: The Siren cast says musical theatre is more fun in prison
Captain Marvel train screengrab
Tag: Movies
Instead of an old woman Skrull, Captain Marvel originally punched a little kid
Game of Thrones Season 8 Maisie Williams Arya Stark
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer beheads all-time record for HBO with 81M views
thunder and rain final
Tag: Movies
Why illustrator Alicia Robinson wants a Riri Williams Ironheart movie
Ultima Thule

See celestial object Ultima Thlue in 3D — glasses or no glasses!

Contributed by
Screen Shot 2017-08-16 at 8.21.50 PM.png
Elizabeth Rayne
Mar 8, 2019

You might want to keep those 3D glasses you got at the movie theater (if you could smuggle them out without getting caught), because they actually have a use beyond seeing superheroes or aliens jump out at you.

Ultima Thule (2014 MU69), an object in the Kuiper belt, can now be viewed in 3D through stereo images created by NASA’s New Horizons team. While these images were created to help scientists study what has become one of this year’s most buzzed-about cosmic objects, gazing at the “snowman pancake” as if it’s floating right in front of you is almost as awesome as seeing it in space.

"These views provide a clearer picture of Ultima Thule's overall shape," explained mission Principal Investigator Alan Stern, from Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in Boulder, Colorado, "including the flattened shape of the large lobe, as well as the shape of individual topographic features such as the "neck" connecting the two lobes, the large depression on the smaller lobe, and hills and valleys on the larger lobe."

You can magically see Ultima in 3D because what looks like one image is actually a mashup of processed images that New Horizons captured as it viewed the object at slightly different angles.

                                                            PARALLEL

Ultima Thule

Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/National Optical Astronomy Observatory

Remember Magic Eye? This might give you a flashback to the ‘90s, but try looking through the image and into the distance. You will start to see a third image in the middle — try keeping your focus on that.

                                                        CROSS-EYED

Ultima Thule

Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/National Optical Astronomy Observatory

No glasses required here either; you only need to cross your eyes until the two images merge. Placing your finger or a pen a few inches from your eyes and focusing on that could help until the combined image comes into focus. Just don’t do this one too often!

                                                          3D GLASSES

Ultima Thule

Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/National Optical Astronomy Observatory

This is where those glasses you never thought you’d need again (make sure they’re the red-blue type) come in handy.

                               FLICKER

Ultima Thule

Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/National Optical Astronomy Observatory

Just stare and be mesmerized.

The spacecraft used its Long-Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) to take the shots below on New Year’s Day at 5:01 and 5:26 Universal Time, at distances of 17,400 miles and 4,100 miles, at scales of about 430 feet and 100 feet per pixel. By combining the images, the team created a “binocular” effect that allows us to see in three dimensions just as if our eyes were slightly separated.

The earlier image sequence was taken at a slightly different viewing direction and includes the highest-resolution images LORRI could capture. The later view was much closer, with four times higher resolution per pixel, but has lower image quality because of less exposure time. Put them together and you get a stereo view that beats any other the team could create.

"We have been looking forward to this high-quality stereo view since long before the flyby," said New Horizons deputy project scientist John Spencer, also from SwRI. "Now we can use this rich, three-dimensional view to help us understand how Ultima Thule came to have its extraordinary shape."

Hang on to those glasses in case NASA decides to 3D-ify with anything else.

(via NASA)

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: Ultima Thule
Tag: 2014 MU69
Tag: NASA
Tag: New Horizons
Tag: space
Tag: 3D

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Ultima Thule
Tag: New Horizons
Ultima Thule
New Horizons’ last glimpse of Ultima Thule reveals how this already weird object is even weirder
Elizabeth Rayne
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: New Horizons
On August 16, 2018, the New Horizons spacecraft took an image of the star field where its target 2014 MU69 was predicted to be (left). On the right is the processed image showing the object. Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
UPDATE: Get ready for humanity's most distant encounter: 2014 MU69!
Phil Plait
Jan 1, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Ultima Thule
Tag: New Horizons
Ultima Thule
NASA's newest image of Ultima Thule is even more hi-res
Elizabeth Rayne
Jan 24, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: New Horizons
Tag: Ultima Thule
Ultima Thule
NASA reveals the most HD image of Ultima Thule ever, and it's pretty much a space snowman
Elizabeth Rayne
Jan 2, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3