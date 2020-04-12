SNL's Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles shows life after heroics

Last night, Saturday Night Live returned to the airwaves. Of course, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the episode looked very different from the norm. Instead of a studio set, viewers watched sketches and bits done via web video. Luckily the cast and crew were able to pull off an episode for their fans while maintaining proper social distancing.

One thing that didn’t change was SNL’s Digital Short, which returned with a hilarious take on the Heroes in a Half Shell, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Since their debut in 1984, the four brothers have gone through a multitude of evolutions within comics, television, and movies. This time, SNL took it in another direction, and rather than change their look, they changed their ages. Check out below what happens to Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo when they hit their 40s.

Video of Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles - SNL

From the looks of it, it seems Mikey won April’s heart (for a time, at least). Donnie got some excellent news from the doctor, and Raphael has to swallow his pride in a heart to heart with his “rival” brother Leonardo.

On the one hand, it looks like the Turtles made it out of their superhero career in one piece. No one died at the hands of the Shredder. On the other, it looks like the reward for years of protecting New York City from the world’s worst supervillains is a mortgage and stress about getting the kids to school on time. It seems the only thing missing was the conversation about which retirement community they were going to stick Splinter.

