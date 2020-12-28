10 ways 2020 changed Star Wars canon past, present, and future forever

The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars proved that Star Wars worked on a streaming service. Though we knew more shows were being planned, we didn't know that we'd be getting a Holdo Maneuver right to the face. The weird new holiday tradition of the "Disney Investor Call" made it very clear that Star Wars has a bright future.

There will be 11 new shows coming. Some of them we knew about (Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Bad Batch), and then others (Lando, Visions, A Droid Story) came out of nowhere. The rumored female-centric series will be called The Acolyte and will tie into the High Republic. There will naturally be more of The Mandalorian, and it will have two spin-off shows too — Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. All three of those series will tie together in some kind of mega-event and could make the Arrowverse crossovers look tame. Vancouver shmancouver. (Nailed it.)

Actually! We're sorry, we meant to say four shows will tie together because Jon Favreau hid a post-investor call trick up his sleeve and only revealed in the season finale of The Mandalorian that another new show was coming, this one called The Book of Boba Fett. The title came up right after we saw Boba gun down Bib Fortuna and take Jabba's throne with the spotchka swiggin' Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Robert Rodriguez will work on this new series with Favreau and Dave Filoni, and we'll get it in December of 2021 before Season 3 of Mando.

Movies are a thing too, aren't they? Taika Waititi is still cooking up his own oddball bit of Star Wars cinematic brilliance, and that was confirmed in the call. Also revealed? Another new film called Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which will be directed by Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins. What? Also, hell yeah!

Whether we're streaming at home, watching on the big screen (here's hoping), reading in the pages of a book that takes place in a new time period, or repeatedly trying not the crash that TIE Fighter into an asteroid, Star Wars is going nowhere. Luke pulled off his one in a million shot in 1977, but Lucasfilm just went and fired every gun it had in 2020. The ramifications of everything that was announced in that call will be felt for years, and we have a feeling that they are nowhere close to being done.

It should be noted that we've made our own pitch to Lucasfilm. It's a show called Dave Filoni Talks About Star Wars for an Hour and it would be on every week. It's exactly what it sounds like. Call us back, Mouse House. Plenty more where this came from.

So while 2020 sucked, Star Wars in 2020 was magical. It was a shining starlight beacon, and it will continue to inspire us for so very many years to come. Thank the force, and Joh Blastoh.