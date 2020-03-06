Star Wars: The High Republic

Star Wars: The High Republic Vernestra Council
How coronavirus is affecting Star Wars, plus new High Republic details
Bryan Young
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Star Wars: The High Republic
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: coronavirus
Tag: Star Wars Weekly
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars Weekly
Tag: Star Wars
Star Wars Weekly: Palpatine's clone son and rumors of a High Republic VR game
Bryan Young
Mar 6, 2020
Emperor Palpatine Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars Weekly
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars Weekly
Tag: Star Wars
Star Wars Weekly: The High Republic, Mongolian folk metal, and Alfred Hitchcock
Bryan Young
Feb 28, 2020
Star Wars High Republic
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars Weekly
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Comics
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: The High Republic
Star Wars: The High Republic will change the way we look at Jedi for the better
Justin Carter
Feb 26, 2020
Star Wars The High Republic
Tag: Comics
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: The High Republic