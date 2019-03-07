Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge sets opening dates, reservation details from Disney Parks

Praise be unto Yoda! The Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge amusement parks at Disneyland (Anaheim, CA) and Disney World (Orlando, FL) finally have official release dates. Today, the official Disney Parks blog revealed the California-based attraction would open May 31 while the Florida-based one wouldn't open its proverbial doors until August 29.

Both dates are earlier than originally expected as interest in the parks are apparently through the roof. However, this means the parks technically won't be finished for the premiere guests. Patrons visiting the "phase one" version of the parks will be able to enjoy the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride, but not Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which arrives during "phase two" later in the year.

"In light of tremendous demand, Disney made the decision to open the land in phases to allow guests to sooner enjoy the one-of-a-kind experiences that make Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge so spectacular," reads the aforementioned blog post.

Check out the short promo announcing the Disneyland opening:

Video of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Open May 31 at Disneyland Resort, Aug. 29 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

If you plan on partaking in this "beta testing" of Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland between May 31 and June 23, you'll "need valid theme park admission and will be required to make a no-cost reservation, subject to availability, to access the land." More reservation details are to be made available soon, but it should be noted that Disneyland upped its prices into the triple digits in early January.

Conversely, Disney World won't require such rigmarole, but guests are required to have a "valid theme park admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios" in order to access the park, which will remain open during "Extra Magic Hours," a period that refers to select customers being able to enter an hour and 15 minutes before it officially opens to the rest of the public.

Last week, Disney Parks debuted a deluge on new images and information about the park, which features such amenities as podracer engine-cooked meats, a make-your-own lightsaber shop, a droid junk heap in the vein of Build-A-Bear, and so much more. You can check out that exciting new intel right here.