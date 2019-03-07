Latest Stories

Idris Elba 1.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Idris for Everything: Other roles that should be replaced with Idris Elba
James Gunn
Tag: Movies
Rumor of the day: Here’s who’s joining James Gunn’s new Suicide Squad
Us - Jordan Peele - Lupita Nyong'o
Tag: Fangrrls
10 things we can't wait to see at SXSW 2019
Behind the Curve, Netflix Flat Earther documentary
Tag: Movies
The subjects of the Flat Earth documentary Behind the Curve are trolling you to victory
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge sets opening dates, reservation details from Disney Parks

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 7, 2019

Praise be unto Yoda! The Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge amusement parks at Disneyland (Anaheim, CA) and Disney World (Orlando, FL) finally have official release dates. Today, the official Disney Parks blog revealed the California-based attraction would open May 31 while the Florida-based one wouldn't open its proverbial doors until August 29.

Both dates are earlier than originally expected as interest in the parks are apparently through the roof. However, this means the parks technically won't be finished for the premiere guests. Patrons visiting the "phase one" version of the parks will be able to enjoy the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride, but not Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which arrives during "phase two" later in the year.

"In light of tremendous demand, Disney made the decision to open the land in phases to allow guests to sooner enjoy the one-of-a-kind experiences that make Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge so spectacular," reads the aforementioned blog post.

Check out the short promo announcing the Disneyland opening:

If you plan on partaking in this "beta testing" of Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland between May 31 and June 23, you'll "need valid theme park admission and will be required to make a no-cost reservation, subject to availability, to access the land." More reservation details are to be made available soon, but it should be noted that Disneyland upped its prices into the triple digits in early January.

Conversely, Disney World won't require such rigmarole, but guests are required to have a "valid theme park admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios" in order to access the park, which will remain open during "Extra Magic Hours," a period that refers to select customers being able to enter an hour and 15 minutes before it officially opens to the rest of the public.

Last week, Disney Parks debuted a deluge on new images and information about the park, which features such amenities as podracer engine-cooked meats, a make-your-own lightsaber shop, a droid junk heap in the vein of Build-A-Bear, and so much more. You can check out that exciting new intel right here.

Tag: Movies
Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Disneyland
Tag: Disney World
Tag: Disney
Tag: Lucasfilm

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Star Wars
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge teases new photos, blue milk and podracer ovens at Disney park
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: disney parks
Tag: Disneyland
GettyImages-484141848
Disneyland jacks up prices to triple digits with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on horizon
Josh Weiss
Jan 7, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Star Wars A Crash of Fate
Star Wars to release books that tie in with Galaxy's Edge theme park
James Comtois
Jan 31, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Comics
Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Variant Cover
Comics roundup: Star Wars comic introduces Galaxy's Edge; Ahoy announces new slate; and more
Josh Weiss
Jan 21, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0