Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge teases new photos, blue milk and podracer ovens at Disney park

Both Disneyland and Disney World are gearing up to welcome the first visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

As the opening dates for the identical parks creep ever closer, a deluge of new photos and concept art has hit the internet like a band of Jawas hawking their wares under the scorching double suns of Tatooine. (Does that image make you thirsty? Fret not: The L.A. Times reports that certain drinking fountains around the place may just put you face-to-face with the unsettling eye of the Dianoga.)

Set on the Outer Rim planet of Batuu, the park's environment immerses guests in a world of the Black Spire Outpost, a seedy spaceport modeled after the one at Mos Eisley on Tatooine. Sure, you'll find a treacherous hive of scum and villainy, but you'll also come upon a number of eateries, immersive rides, a mystical lightsaber workshop (Savi’s Workshop), and a make-your-own droid factory (Droid Depot).

Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, The Creature Stall, Toydarian Toymaker, Resistance Supply, and First Order Cargo are among some of the other gift shops that'll be open for business in the park.

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

After you assist in piloting the Millennium Falcon on Smuggler's Run or rage against the First Order in Age of Resistance, you may be parched and famished. Not to worry, quench your thirst with a tall and refreshing glass of blue or green "milk" as seen in the galaxy far, far away.

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Then grab a bite to eat at Ronto Roasters, a restaurant that cooks large amounts of barbecued meat with the heat radiating from an old podracer engine. We're sure little Annie Skywalker would approve. At Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, you'll be able to taste the cuisine of Chef Strono "Cookie" Tuggs, a former cook for none other than Maz Kanata! If you don't want such heavy meals, just walk along the street market and chance upon Kat Saka’s Kettle, a stand selling kettle corn in all kinds of varieties.

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, this summer. The one at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will follow in the fall. Star Wars maestro John Williams even composed new music for the place.

To help tide you over until then, we've got a ton of images from the park that will show you everything from the layout of the buildings, to the cast's costumes, to the grub, to the merchandise. Head on down to the media gallery below to see all the new images.