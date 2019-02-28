Latest Stories

Alan Tudyk
Tag: TV
SYFY picks up Resident Alien series based on Dark Horse comic
IT Monopoly
Tag: Movies
Pennywise set to terrorize Monopoly and Clue ahead of IT: Chapter Two
Batman
Tag: Fangrrls
The Batman should take a cue from MCU's Spider-Man when it comes to trauma and grief
NASA image of the Oort cloud
Tag: Science
Dwarf planet FarFarOut is further than anything we’ve ever seen in our solar system
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge teases new photos, blue milk and podracer ovens at Disney park

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 28, 2019

Both Disneyland and Disney World are gearing up to welcome the first visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

As the opening dates for the identical parks creep ever closer, a deluge of new photos and concept art has hit the internet like a band of Jawas hawking their wares under the scorching double suns of Tatooine. (Does that image make you thirsty? Fret not: The L.A. Times reports that certain drinking fountains around the place may just put you face-to-face with the unsettling eye of the Dianoga.)

Set on the Outer Rim planet of Batuu, the park's environment immerses guests in a world of the Black Spire Outpost, a seedy spaceport modeled after the one at Mos Eisley on Tatooine. Sure, you'll find a treacherous hive of scum and villainy, but you'll also come upon a number of eateries, immersive rides, a mystical lightsaber workshop (Savi’s Workshop), and a make-your-own droid factory (Droid Depot).

Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, The Creature Stall, Toydarian Toymaker, Resistance Supply, and First Order Cargo are among some of the other gift shops that'll be open for business in the park.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

After you assist in piloting the Millennium Falcon on Smuggler's Run or rage against the First Order in Age of Resistance, you may be parched and famished. Not to worry, quench your thirst with a tall and refreshing glass of blue or green "milk" as seen in the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Then grab a bite to eat at Ronto Roasters, a restaurant that cooks large amounts of barbecued meat with the heat radiating from an old podracer engine. We're sure little Annie Skywalker would approve. At Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, you'll be able to taste the cuisine of Chef Strono "Cookie" Tuggs, a former cook for none other than Maz Kanata! If you don't want such heavy meals, just walk along the street market and chance upon Kat Saka’s Kettle, a stand selling kettle corn in all kinds of varieties.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, this summer. The one at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will follow in the fall. Star Wars maestro John Williams even composed new music for the place.

To help tide you over until then, we've got a ton of images from the park that will show you everything from the layout of the buildings, to the cast's costumes, to the grub, to the merchandise. Head on down to the media gallery below to see all the new images.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Movies
Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Disney World
Tag: Disneyland
Tag: Lucasfilm
Tag: Disney

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: disney parks
Tag: Disneyland
GettyImages-484141848
Disneyland jacks up prices to triple digits with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on horizon
Josh Weiss
Jan 7, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Star Wars A Crash of Fate
Star Wars to release books that tie in with Galaxy's Edge theme park
James Comtois
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Comics
Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Variant Cover
Comics roundup: Star Wars comic introduces Galaxy's Edge; Ahoy announces new slate; and more
Josh Weiss
Jan 21, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Star Wars
GALAXY'S EDGE
Everything we know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland and Disney World
James Grebey
Dec 26, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0