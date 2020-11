Today we're sad to say that we're ending publications from SYFY FANGRRLS. We're so proud of all the work we've been able to do for the past four years. We're incredibly honored to have been a space for people who otherwise don't get the space or recognition to have their voices heard. We're heartbroken, but thankful we had the opportunity to share the best of what geek culture can be with all of you. Remember: Geek like a GRRL.