WIRE Buzz: The Mandalorian & Baby Yoda go boating; Selena Gomez enters Dollhouse; more

With the second season of The Mandalorian set to air on Disney+ in just over two weeks, the streaming service dropped a new 30-second spot with some sweet new footage to whet our insatiable Star Wars appetites.

The clip is just the latest in Disney+’s media blitz for the show — new posters were revealed just yesterday— and there will likely be other little teasers dropped before the season premieres at the end of the month.

So what’s new in the latest footage? We see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda on a ship that rides the waves instead of flies between the stars. We also see some TIE fighters exploding, and the ominous voice of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) saying that Baby Yoda (we assume) will be his.

What does all this mean? Who knows! We’ll have to wait to find out until Oct. 30, when Season 2 of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+.

Elsewhere, Variety reports that Selena Gomez is considering starring in Dollhouse, a thriller that the trade describes as “a horror movie set in New York City’s elite fashion scene.” Gomez is already on board to produce the film with production company 21 Laps Entertainment, which also produces Stranger Things.

Gomez is an actor, singer, and producer who first became better-known through her role as Alex Russo on the Disney show, Wizards of Waverly Place. She is currently on Selena+Chef, a quarantine-inspired cooking show streaming on Netflix.

The film is still looking for a director, and while little is known about the plot of the movie, the production has also been described as a psychological thriller in the vein of Black Swan. The timing for the film’s production and release has not been announced.

Nic Cage can fight anything, including space aliens. The actor makes a sword-swinging appearance in the recently dropped (via IGN) trailer for Jiu Jitsu, a very serious sci-fi movie about space aliens who come to Earth every six years and can only be thwarted by an ancient order of Jiu Jitsu fighters.

Video of Jiu Jitsu: Exclusive Official Trailer (2020) - Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo

Does the movie look exciting? Silly? Maybe more than a little bit dumb? It sure does, and we're here for it. While it doesn’t seem like Cage has a starring role in the film, the nuggets we get in the trailer are more than enough, and the fight scenes seem plenty exciting enough to justify spending an evening watching.

Jiu Jitsu will dropkick you and the space aliens starting Nov. 20 in theaters and on-demand.