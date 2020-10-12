WIRE Buzz: The Mandalorian S2 posters; Critics Choice 'Super Awards'; His Dark Materials

Disney+ is here to show us the way with four new character posters for Season 2 of The Mandalorian. The fresh key art depicts our main heroes: Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and everybody's favorite character, Baby Yoda. Following the events of Season 1, Din and BY are scouring the galaxy in search of the latter's homeworld.

In the meantime, the helmeted bounty hunter must look after The Child as if it were his own.

Check out the posters below:

Created and showrun by Jon Favreau (Iron Man), The Mandalorian is set in the Outer Rim five years after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi. Aside from the characters seen above, the new season will introduce a litany of fresh faces, including Michael Biehn as another bounty hunter, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp) are among the directors behind the camera for Season 2, which premieres on Disney+ Friday, Oct. 30. Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Carl Weathers also helmed specific episodes. Favreau, Filoni, and Colin Wilson serve as executive producers alongside Lucasfilm head honcho Kathleen Kennedy. Karen Gilchrist occupies the role of co-executive producer.

The awards season family just a little bigger with the birth of The Critics Choice Association's "Super Awards." Airing on The CW in early 2021, the ceremony will honor movies and television that fall within the genres of superhero, science fiction/fantasy, horror, action, and animation. Any project released between Jan. 1 - Dec. 30 is eligible.

"The time has come to recognize the brilliance, creativity, and artistic excellence showcased in genres that, for far too long, have been overlooked by other award shows," Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be partnering with our friends at The CW to bring these beloved genres to the forefront and give them the recognition they so deeply deserve."

"We’re excited to broadcast the first Critics Choice Super Awards at The CW to showcase and celebrate the excellence in often overlooked genres during the entertainment industry’s award season,” added Gaye Hirsch, Executive Vice President, Development, The CW, who also oversees alternative and special programming. "We look forward to bringing viewers an exciting event filled with the films, series and stars they are most passionate about."

Produced remotely with strict COVID safety guidelines in place, the event will take place on Jan. 10, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Colson Baker/Machine Gun Kelly as Newt in Project Power. Credit: Netflix

The movie categories are as follows:

Best Action Movie

Best Male Actor in an Action Movie

Best Female Actor in an Action Movie

Best Animated Movie

Best Male Voice Actor in an Animated Movie

Best Female Voice Actor in an Animated Movie

Best Superhero Movie*

Best Male Actor in a Superhero Movie*

Best Female Actor in a Superhero Movie*

Best Horror Movie

Best Male Actor in a Horror Movie

Best Female Actor in a Horror Movie

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Male Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Female Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Villain in a Movie (across all genres)

* Superhero category also includes Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies

The television/streaming categories are as follows:

Best Action Series

Best Male Actor in an Action Series

Best Female Actor in an Action Series

Best Animated Series

Best Male Voice Actor in an Animated Series

Best Female Voice Actor in an Animated Series

Best Superhero Series*

Best Male Actor in a Superhero Series*

Best Female Actor in a Superhero Series*

Best Horror Series

Best Male Actor in a Horror Series

Best Female Actor in a Horror Series

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Best Male Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Best Female Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Best Villain in a Series (across all genres)

* Superhero category also includes Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Series

Grab your dæmon and find a comfy spot on the couch because His Dark Materials is officially returning for its second season on Monday, Nov. 16, HBO confirmed today. The premiere is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST and will air on the premium cable network and HBO Max concurrently.

The story kicks off "after Lord Asriel [James McAvoy] has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra [Dafne Keen] follows Asriel into the unknown," reads the official synopsis. "In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will [Amir Wilson], a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter [Ruth Wilson] searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary."

Video of His Dark Materials | Season 2: Official Comic-Con Trailer | HBO

Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda also return from Season 1, while Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby join the show as new characters.