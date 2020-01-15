Latest Stories

The Plot Against America
Arrowverse heroes Flash Supergirl Legends Batwoman
Mark Hamill
Buffy Hero
Credit: Boom! Studios
The one where we go into the Buffyverse [Strong Female Characters #70]

Jan 15, 2020

This week, Strong Female Characters is celebrating our favorite Slayerest of Slayers, Buffy Summers herself — whether it's the original 1992 film or our favorite ships from the Whedon-verse, there's so much at stake, you know we've got opinions. But first, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney take a look at the new Black Widow trailer, walk through those Oscar snubs, and discuss a batty little rumor about Mark Hamill — and then Courtney and fellow FANGRRL editor Carly Lane discuss which ships of the Buffyverse should sink or sail.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

