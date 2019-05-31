The Week in Geek: Godzilla might be king and Ava DuVernay and Tom King are our New Gods

It has been a week. Someone said Rey is Han Solo's daughter, then someone else said she isn't, there were stories about X-Men reshoots, and maybe the world ended? Again: it has been a week.

But there are only 5 stories that made the cut for the biggest and the brightest. Here they are, the 5 biggest stories from... The Week in Geek!

THE TOURIST ATTRACTION AT THE EDGE OF THE GALAXY

You probably don't need to be told this, but theme parks, and especially Disney theme parks, are popular. Whether you're an average family that wants to see a Mickey Mouse who doesn't smell bad in Time Square or if you're a hardened Disney veteran drinking your way around the world of Epcot, you're probably a little invested in the culture.

And if you weren't invested before, Galaxy's Edge, the new Disneyland resort that opened this week in California (and will also open in Florida at Disney World later this year) will probably get you on board.

There was already a popular Star Wars attraction dating back a long time now called Star Tours. I went on Star Tours when I was 12. Loved it. Bought the hat. George Lucas says that Galaxy's Edge is like Star Tours on steroids. And with all the droids and all the costumes and the literal Millennium Falcon, that seems about right.

SYFY WIRE had people on hand to take photos of everything they could and write a bunch of stories. There are still many more to come. Lucas, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Harrison Ford were all on hand to open the new attraction.

TOM KING + AVA DUVERNAY = NEW GODS

The DCEU is doing alright! Wonder Woman. Aquaman. Shazam!. That's three movies that people have, in general, said, "I like this" to!

But, you know, the world is a contentious place. The DCEU has people who loved Man of Steel and still thirst for the Snyder Cut of Justice League. It's not easy to make everyone happy. But the latest news about the upcoming New Gods film is about as close as you can probably get to making a bid to please as many people as possible.

It was confirmed this week that writer/director Ava DuVernay will be joined by comics writer Tom King on New Gods. Tom King has recently found massive success writing Batman and also enjoyed an exciting and popular run of one New God, Mister Miracle.

That means Warner Bros, and DC are aligning a visionary director with currently one of the best and brightest DC Comics writers. I'm sure someone out there still won't be satisfied, but this news is about as much as I think anyone can ask for.

Video of John Byrne Reacts To Dark Phoenix | SYFY WIRE

IS THIS WHY DARK PHOENIX'S ENDING WAS CHANGED?

Fox's X-Men franchise has been stalling its way to the inevitable Disney finish line for a while now. Both X-Men: Dark Phoenix and New Mutants have seen multiple release delays. There have been many rumors as to the why of these delays, and even more rumors as to whether or not both of these films will actually be released in theaters.

With a week to go before Dark Phoenix, though, sees a theatrical release, we're hearing a new story about the delay, especially as it relates to the end of Dark Phoenix.

According to James McAvoy, who plays younger Charles Xavier, "the finale had to change. There was a lot of overlap and parallels with another superhero movie that came out... a while ago." Michael Fassbender, who plays younger Magneto, joked that there were "spies on set" for Dark Phoenix.

Just what other movie are they referring to? Well, we know that the original Dark Phoenix ending was set in space, so it could be Captain Marvel or one of the last few Avengers films. It could even be Thor: Ragnarok. Regardless, the finale was reshot in a different location, and, for better or worse, that's the movie we're getting.

Video of Which Godzilla Monster Is So Cute We&#039;re Ready To Sign The Adoption Papers? | SYFY WIRE

GODZILLA IS PROBABLY KING OF THE MONSTERS

Five years ago, a new, American Godzilla movie came out and did exactly well enough to build a new franchise. They say Godzilla is a representation of society's greatest anxieties, and, the more scared we are in real life, the more successful a Godzilla movie will be. Well, if that's true, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which opens this week, ought to be a *deep sigh* monster hit.

Perhaps also indicative of our culture of 24/7 paranoia, the new Godzilla refers to 18 giant monsters from all over the globe. And also we don't know which ones we are supposed to trust and which ones are evil aliens with three heads who breathe electricity and want to kill the planet. Okay, we probably know at least one of the monsters is that (looking at you, Ghidorah). But there could be more!

Anyway, there's a new Godzilla movie; it's very loud and lots of things blow up, but, mostly, please enjoy the existential dread that is its core theme: Humanity maybe deserves to be destroyed by giant monsters? Wow.

Video of Good Omens Cast On Franchises And Fandom | NYCC 2018 | SYFY WIRE

TERRY PRATCHETT AND NEIL GAIMAN'S GOOD OMENS IS HERE

Sometimes the apocalypse is welcomed, but only when it's written by two of the most popular genre novelists of the last century. It's hard to believe that Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch was only released in 1990. But when a book is written by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, it's easy to see why it might feel like it's always been there.

We've basically been waiting nearly three decades for Good Omens to be adapted to television or film. Many have tried, but only one succeeded. Now, here we are: Good Omens is streaming on Amazon Prime — and it stars David Tennant as a demon who listens solely to Queen and Michael Sheen as a persnickety, book-loving angel.

You could argue that Good Omens, much like Godzilla: King of the Monsters, is also about whether or not human civilization deserves to be destroyed. Of course, Good Omens is much funnier, much more dry, and, also British, so people drink tea instead of screaming at giant monsters. It's a different kind of apocalypse!

It was Terry Pratchett's wish before he died that Good Omens be adapted. And now it has been.

And that's it. Your week in geek is over. Let us know what the biggest stories were for you in the comments below.