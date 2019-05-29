DC Comics scribe Tom King co-writing The New Gods with director Ava DuVernay

It looks like the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Jack Kirby's landmark comic book series The New Gods has started to really take shape.

Award-winning comic book writer Tom King has signed on to co-write the screenplay for the ambitious DC epic alongside director Ava DuVernay, according to a report from The Wrap. King's work on both Batman and Mister Miracle, a member of The New Gods, ended up earning him the 2018 Eisner Award for Best Writer.

Shortly after the report, DuVernay confirmed the news via Twitter with a celebratory photo of her and King along with the caption "Ready to write NEW GODS, buddy?"

King's recent work on Mister Miracle focused on the romance between the eponymous lead and his love interest, Big Barda, so his intimate knowledge of the characters and their god-like powers makes King an obvious choice. It was announced last week that King would be exiting his current gig writing Batman with issue #85 sooner than anticipated so he could focus on other projects under the DC umbrella.

DuVernay was announced as The New Gods director back in March of 2018, not long after her adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time hit theaters. Following the announcement, she teased an image from The New Gods #1 on her Instagram, which prompted all sorts of speculation as to what direction her film would take.

The New Gods was originally created by Kirby back in 1971, and told the story of twin alien worlds, the utopian New Genesis and the wasteland of Apokolips. The film would mark DC's first major foray into the cosmic side of things since 2011's The Green Lantern.

It is a notable departure from the upcoming DC slate, which will be focusing on more street-level characters like Birds of Prey, Todd Phillips' take on Joker, and Matt Reeve's rendition of The Batman.