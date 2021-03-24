The CW, HBO Max sink their fangs into What We Do in the Shadows spinoff 'Wellington Paranormal'

A What We Do in the Shadows spinoff is officially coming to the small screen, but it won't air on FX like the flagship series based on the hit 2014 mockumentary about vampire roommates. Hailing from the minds of franchise creators Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Concords), Wellington Paranormal will make its U.S. debut on The CW before hitting HBO Max after each airing. However, no specific premiere date has been given just yet.

The show checks back in with two fan favorite characters: Officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit. Under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), the duo investigate supernatural occurrences in the New Zealand capital on a surprisingly regular basis. Waititi and Clement serve as executive producers alongside Paul Yates and The New Zealand Documentary Board.

"For the film there was a script but only Taika and Jemaine had it, so it was their job to keep us on track because we didn’t really know what was coming," O'Leary said in 2019. "With Wellington Paranormal, there is a bit more structure. We do have a script for every episode, but we always deviate. They always let us do a take that’s just me and Mike talking rubbish for as long as we can, so what you see on screen is a blend of all of that."

Wellington Paranormal, which was first announced in December of 2017, first aired on New Zealand's TVNZ 2 channel in 2018. Season 3 began dropping new episodes last month. FX renewed What We Do in the Shadows for a third season last May.