Willem Dafoe & Emma Stone in talks to star in 'erotomaniac' Frankenstein adaptation, ‘Poor Things’

Willem Dafoe (Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Spider-Man, Aquaman) and Emma Stone (Cruella, The Amazing Spider-Man) are reportedly in talks to star in Oscar-nominated writer/director Yorgos Lanthimos’ (The Lobster, The Favourite) adaptation of the novel, Poor Things.

In the satiric book, author Alasdair Gray flips the Frankenstein tale on its head by having the monster be Bella Baxter, a young "erotomaniac" (per the book's Goodreads description) whose husband brings her back to life with the brain of an infant. According to Deadline, the Searchlight and Film4 adaptation will be penned by Tony McNamara (Cruella), and will be “a Victorian tale of love, discovery and scientific daring,” which suggests that the movie might follow the footsteps of the award-winning novel.

Since Stone is reportedly in talks for the starring role, she’s likely circling the part of Bella, if the casting moves forward. No news yet on what role Dafoe is in the running for, though Bella’s husband does play a significant part in the novel.

This wouldn't be the first time Stone has worked with Lanthimos, who is best known for directing the critical darling, The Favourite, as well as the admittedly weird 2015 film, The Lobster. Stone and Lanthimos worked together on the former, where she played the young woman vying for the attention of Queen Anne (Olivia Coleman). This would be Dafoe’s first time working with Lanthimos and Stone, though Stone and Dafoe share the honor of starring in Spider-Man films, albeit different iterations of the franchise.

No news on when Poor Things will go into production or make its weird, satirical way onto a screen near you.