Would dinosaurs have gone extinct even without a killer asteroid?

Monstrous lizards — some with even scarier teeth, others whose gargantuan size alone was a weapon — ruled the Earth until an asteroid put an end to them 66 million years ago. If that fateful space rock had never hit, they might have survived. Or not.

Some paleontologists think they wouldn't have. They believe dinosaurs were already declining tens of millions of years before the Chicxulub asteroid hit and triggered volcanic eruptions and a massive nuclear winter that wiped out all non-avian dinosaur species. However, new research suggests that dinosaurs were actually thriving everywhere until that catastrophic event. Maybe they would even be around today in some warped version of Jurassic Park where you would see a Brachiosaurs stretching its neck if you took the scenic route. So which is it?

“Extensive disagreements remain over whether their extinction was catastrophic and geologically instantaneous or the culmination of long-term evolutionary trends,” said paleontologist and Ph.D. student Joseph Bonsor, who led a study recently published in Royal Society Open Science.

Even Bonsor cautions against only seeing one possibility. Not everything that was ever alive ended up being fossilized. The only evidence science has to go off of is what ended up being preserved. Dinosaur family trees — which show how quickly dinosaurs diversified, went extinct, and were replaced with new species — have been put together over time as discoveries of different species have been made, while further fossil studies and research has placed them among their relatives and in the right place on the timeline. Dinosaurs appear to have been the dominant creatures on this planet until they met their doom in the late Cretaceous.

Alternate studies oppose that theory for several reasons. There are scientists who believe there is little existing evidence that the emergence of new dinosaur species was slowing down near the end of the Cretaceous period. Another hypothesis suggests that dinosaurs had already been declining for hundreds of thousands, maybe even millions of years before the asteroid hit, and they were dying out because of other phenomena like rampant volcanism. The most recent opposition to the thought of dinosaurs thriving right up until Earth was pummeled by an asteroid states that fewer and fewer new species were appearing up to 35 million years before the catastrophe.

There is one thing missing from all of these hypotheses. Even their most hardcore supporters, who swear that dinosaurs were dying as Earth exploded with volcanoes and experienced drastic changes in temperature and sea levels, found evidence for the generation of new species in certain non-avian dinosaur types right up until the asteroid destroyed them all. Hadrosauriformes and Ceratopsidae (which includes Triceratops) seemed to be having a blast.

“The Mesozoic dinosaur record is too patchily distributed in time and space to provide the resolution necessary to test many of these hypotheses,” Bonsor said. “Moreover, a recent niche-modeling approach has indicated that changing climates might have had far less influence on non-avian dinosaur extinction than previously thought.”

It turns out that whichever family tree model was used for a study could really influence whether that study supported the downturn model or the model that insists dinosaurs continued to thrive. Some of these models were purposely fitted to a slowdown rather than a total downturn, and the hypotheses some models were based on had not been updated in years. Bonsor and his research team decided to look into this by using the most recent information they could find on dinosaur family trees and then deciding whether they were most in sync with models that supported downturn or the opposite.

The team found that the downturn model was actually not a fit, which could mean one of two things. Either dinosaurs were still thriving right before the asteroid smacked Earth, or there is just not enough data to determine whether or not they were declining. Though some of their results are consistent with certain groups of dinosaurs producing fewer new species, this was not the norm in a world where most of them were fierce as ever. At least Bonsor believes they were.

“We may never know the true levels of speciation and extinction of Mesozoic dinosaurs,” he said, “but an increased focus on filling gaps in the fossil record will be the primary way in which paleontologists will continue to build a more accurate picture of past dinosaur diversity.”