Behind the Panel podcast

Behind the Panel Podcast

Behind the Panel Podcast

BEHIND THE PANEL is a SYFY WIRE podcast documentary series that celebrates everything comics. Guests include legendary DC/Marvel writers and artists (like Jim Lee, Frank Miller, and Neal Adams), hit creator-owned stars (including Karen Berger, Pia Guerra, and Becky Cloonan), as well as the talents behind comic-book movie/TV adaptations (like Kevin Conroy, Burt Ward, and Lindy Hemming). Besides the exclusive, personal stories shared on the podcast, every episode features an original music score.

BEHIND THE PANEL is hosted and written by Emmy-winner Mike Avila, executive produced by SYFY WIRE's Matt Romano, and produced, scored and edited by Paul Terry.

Spawn 300 cover
Behind the Panel: Todd McFarlane on making comics history, the new Spawn film and producing DC toys
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Dec 18, 2019
Metal Men
Behind the Panel: Dan DiDio on the definitive DCU timeline, Metal Men, and Godzilla
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Dec 4, 2019
Joe Hill
Behind the Panel: Joe Hill on Hill House Comics, Stephen King, and more
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Nov 20, 2019
Spawn 300 cover
Behind the Panel: Greg Capullo on Spawn, Todd McFarlane, Batman and more
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Nov 6, 2019
Thought Bubble
Behind the Panel: Tula Lotay on comic collaborations, Thought Bubble Festival, and beyond
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Oct 22, 2019
Death of Superman
Behind the Panel: Dan Jurgens on Booster Gold and The Death of Superman
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Oct 8, 2019
The Dark Knight
Celebrate Batman Day with this 4-part podcast delving deep into the history of the Bat.
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Sep 21, 2019
SDCC 2019 Friday Cosplay 54
Behind the Panel: The origin story of San Diego Comic-Con (Part 2 of 2)
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Jul 19, 2019
SDCC 2019 Cosplay Contest 09
Behind the Panel: The origin story of San Diego Comic-Con (Part 1 of 2)
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Jul 17, 2019
Blade Marvel Comics
Behind the Panel: Marv Wolfman reflects on Blade, the New Teen Titans and Crisis
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Jun 28, 2019
Legion of Super-Heroes
Behind the Panel: DC Comics legend Paul Levitz on his five-decade career
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Jun 18, 2019
Gotham Academy
Behind the Panel: Becky Cloonan on Gotham Academy, indie comics and the Silver Surfer
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Jun 7, 2019
Batman: The Animated Series
The podcast triumphant! Behind the Panel: Batman at 80 Part 4 - Animation
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
May 1, 2019
Christian Bale, Batman, Batman Begins
The podcast forever! Behind the Panel: Batman at 80 Part 3 - Film
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Apr 19, 2019
Burt Ward and Adam West, Batman
The podcast rises! Behind the Panel: Batman at 80 Part 2 - Television
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Apr 5, 2019

Related tags