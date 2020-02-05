Chris Rock

Chris Rock Spiral
Chris Rock reboots the Saw franchise with first ominous trailer for 'Spiral'
Josh Weiss
Feb 5, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Chris Rock
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Spiral: From the Book of Saw
Tag: Spiral
Tag: Saw
Tag: Samuel L. Jackson

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Chris Rock
Tag: Saw
WIRE Buzz: Chris Rock’s Saw fast tracked; Discovery seeks Contact with aliens; more
Benjamin Bullard
Jul 22, 2019
Actor and comedian Chris Rock
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chris Rock
Tag: Saw
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Saw
WIRE Buzz: Chris Rock's Saw filming; Stranger Things 3 to Fun Fair; more
Josh Weiss
Jun 26, 2019
Cary Elwes Saw
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Saw
Tag: Movies
Tag: Saw
Tag: Jigsaw
The Saw franchise will receive a reboot from (wait for it) comedian Chris Rock
Josh Weiss
May 16, 2019
Saw
Tag: Movies
Tag: Saw
Tag: Jigsaw