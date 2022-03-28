Chris Rock not pressing charges after onstage slap from Will Smith during 94th Academy Awards

"If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022 Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Chris Rock will not press charges against Will Smith after the King Richard star smacked the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards Sunday evening. Smith — who would go on to win his first Oscar for Best Actor not long after the shocking altercation — was seemingly incensed by a G.I. Jane-related joke made at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who lives with hair loss due to alopecia.

"Keep my wife's name out of your f—ing mouth!" Smith shouted at Rock following the action. "That was the greatest night in the history of television," a dumbfounded Rock said, eliciting nervous laughter from the audience, in a clear effort to lighten the mood.

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement published by Variety. "The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

Smith went on to acknowledge the incident during a tearful acceptance speech, but did not mention Rock by name.

"I know to do what we do you've gotta be able to take abuse, you've gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you," he remarked. "In this business, you've gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you've gotta smile and pretend like that's ok. Denzel [Washington] said to me a few minutes ago, 'At your highest moment, be careful — that's when the Devil comes for you.' ... I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees ... Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams, but love will make you do crazy things."

Check out the actor's full speech below:

According to Aron Solomon, chief legal analyst for Esquire Digital, a marketing agency for law firms: “The question that millions of people are asking this morning is whether Will Smith’s actions legally constituted assault and battery. While the Oscars are broadcast to a massive audience around the world, they are held in California where assault and battery are, by statute, two different crimes. It is clear that what happened at the Oscars was an assault under the California statutory definition."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched an official inquiry of the event, stating: “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

