Clarice

Jodie Foster The Silence of the Lambs
'Clarice' series will explore 7-year gap between Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal
Tara Bennett Josh Weiss
Jan 14, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Clarice
Tag: hannibal lecter
Tag: The Silence of the Lambs
Tag: TCA 2020
Tag: CBS
Tag: Alex Kurtzman

Related tags