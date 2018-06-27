Daniel Espinosa

leto joker
Jared Leto to star in Spider-Man spinoff Morbius for director Daniel Espinosa
Matthew Jackson
Jun 27, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Daniel Espinosa
Tag: Life
Tag: Interviews

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Life
Tag: Daniel Espinosa
About the end of Life: Director Daniel Espinosa explains what happens next
Aaron Sagers
Mar 30, 2017
Life_Gyllenhaal.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Life
Tag: Daniel Espinosa
Tag: Movies
Tag: Akira
Tag: Daniel Espinosa
Warner Bros. is on the hunt for a new director to try a live-action Akira. Again.
Matthew Jackson
Mar 27, 2017
Akira-Poster-akira-13827694-1013-1500_0.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Akira
Tag: Daniel Espinosa
Tag: Movies
Tag: Life
Tag: Daniel Espinosa
Life director Daniel Espinosa on his film's philosophy and comparisons to Alien and Arrival
Aaron Sagers
Mar 24, 2017
LIFE_015.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Life
Tag: Daniel Espinosa