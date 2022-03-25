'Morbius' director says we’ll see that universe’s Spider-Man 'soon,' explains how Vulture got there

Morbius is in the same universe as the Venom movies, which director Daniel Espinosa confirms has a Spidey all of its own.

Sony's Morbius movie starring Jared Leto as the titular living vampire is set to premiere in theaters in mere days. In the lead-up to its release, director Daniel Espinosa talked with CinemaBlend about what Easter Eggs we might see, and his answers are sure to intrigue many a Marvel fan.

In the Q&A on Twitter, Espinosa revealed there might be more to the Sony Marvel Universe and Disney Marvel Cinematic Universe overlap than one might have thought.

The Q&A starts rather tame, with Espinosa confirming that Morbius takes place in the same universe as Venom: “This is the universe we saw Venom exit at the end of VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE and return to at the end of SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME," he said.

This Venom/Morbius universe also has a Spider-Man, Espinosa confirmed. And while he didn’t share who that Spider-Man is, he did say the following: “It is my understanding that audiences will discover the answer soon.”

But how soon is soon, Daniel? We really, really want to know!

Espinosa didn't go into details about Spidey, sadly, but did share that Michael Keaton is playing “the same Adrian Toomes/Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming” in Morbius.

How did Keaton’s character make his way to Morbius-land? Espinosa explains thusly: “At the end of VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE and SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME, and in NO WAY HOME itself, it is clearly established that it is possible for characters to transfer from one Multiverse to another. ... The events of NO WAY HOME had the effect of transferring Venom and Vulture (and maybe others) back and forth between the MCU and the Venom Universe.”

Intriguing! Espinosa’s answer also leaves the door open that other characters may cross over as well, though who those characters may be is anyone's guess. The director ended the Q&A by also strongly suggesting that Keaton’s character is laying the groundwork for a potential Sinister Six movie. “Well, he is recruiting teammates and he has enticed one already,” he said. “So it sure looks like a start.”

Morbius premieres in theaters on April 1.