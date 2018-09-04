debunking

Artwork — yes, ARTWORK — depicting a view “over the shoulder” of the Cassini spacecraft during one of the last dives toward Saturn it made before the end of the mission. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
No, that’s *NOT* the last photo of Saturn from Cassini
Phil Plait
Sep 4, 2018
No, the eclipse and a planetary alignment will not cause massive earthquakes. Sheesh.
Phil Plait
Jan 30, 2018
I don’t think this is how eclipses work. Credit: NASA
No, that's not a stagehand in an Apollo astronaut photo
Phil Plait
Nov 20, 2017
Gene Cernan, from Apollo 17, stands next to a gnomon used to measure slope and rock characteristics. On the Moon. Credit: NASA
No, NASA Didn’t Change Your Astrological Sign
Phil Plait
Sep 26, 2016
13zodiacsigns_0.jpg
Sweeping away equinox silliness
Phil Plait
Mar 19, 2012
BadAstronomyHero
