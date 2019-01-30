galaxy cluster

How is a galaxy like a road-tripping dog?
Phil Plait
Jan 30, 2019
A close-up of D100 shows the streamer in silhouette, with the dust (along with the gas) leaving the galaxy blocking the light form stars behind it. Credit: NASA, ESA, M. Sun (University of Alabama), and W. Cramer and J. Kenney (Yale University)
A cluster of clusters: The globulars of Coma
Phil Plait
Dec 10, 2018
The inner part of the massive Coma galaxy cluster, where thousands of galaxies swarm. Credit: NASA, ESA, J. Mack (STScI), and J. Madrid (Australian Telescope National Facility)
A distant black hole powers a colossal galactic fountain
Phil Plait
Nov 29, 2018
Composite image of the galaxy cluster Abell 2597 showing X-rays from background hot gas (purple), radio waves from cold gas falling toward the center (yellow), and warm hydrogen gas (red).
Abell 370 and the vermin of the sky
Phil Plait
Jul 5, 2018
Abell 370 provides a dramatic backdrop for quite a few asteroids, seen as curved tracks in this Hubble image. Credit: NASA, ESA, and B. Sunnquist and J. Mack (STScI) Acknowledgment: NASA, ESA, and J. Lotz (STScI) and the HFF Team
