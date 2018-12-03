Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Joe-Dante.jpg
Gremlins director Joe Dante still has a few Gizmo puppets hanging out in his garage [Ep #63]
Jordan Zakarin
Dec 3, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Tag: gremlins
Tag: innerspace
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Joe Dante

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: fan theories
What if Gremlins 2: The New Batch takes place in a post-Gremlins apocalypse?
Dany Roth Max Tedaldi
Jun 1, 2018
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: fan theories
Tag: Movies
Tag: gremlins
Tag: Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Chris Columbus confirms Gremlins reboot is happening
James Comtois
Apr 17, 2018
gremlins.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: gremlins
Tag: Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Tag: Movies
Tag: SYFY WIRE Survey
Tag: Interviews
Gremlins director Joe Dante on making Gremlins and the advice that shaped his career
Jordan Zakarin
Jan 2, 2018
Joe Dante
Tag: Movies
Tag: SYFY WIRE Survey
Tag: Interviews