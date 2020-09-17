Hogwarts Legacy

Kratos in silhouette in God of War
From God of War to Harry Potter: The biggest trailers & takeaways from Sony’s PS5 event
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 17, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Hogwarts Legacy
Tag: PlayStation 5
Tag: Harry Potter
Tag: videogames
Tag: Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Tag: video games

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: Harry Potter
Tag: Hogwarts Legacy
'Hogwarts Legacy' returns to Harry Potter’s alma mater in reveal trailer for new PS5 game
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 16, 2020
Hogwarts Legacy for PS5
Tag: Games
Tag: Harry Potter
Tag: Hogwarts Legacy