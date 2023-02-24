'Hogwarts Legacy' video game racks up $85 million with 12 million units sold in first two weeks

Warner Bros. Games is going to need a bigger vault at Gringotts. Per Variety, Hogwarts Legacy has made an astonishing $850 million in the first two weeks of its launch with a total of 12 million units sold thus far.

"We are so thrilled and proud to see the player response to Hogwarts Legacy from gamers, fans who are new to gaming and reviewers around the world," David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games, said in a statement to the Hollywood trade outlet. "Our development team at Avalanche delivered an amazing, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts and our publishing teams have executed a globally impactful launch campaign."

Developed by Avalanche Software and published via Portkey Games (the WB gaming banner devoted to content inspired by the Wizarding World), the open-world title allows players to step into the shoes of a new Hogwarts student in the late 19th century. It's the ultimate wish fulfillment for Potterheads everywhere, who can explore nearly every corner of the magical world by dueling dark wizards, plucking mandrakes in the Herbology greenhouses, and everything else in between.

As Variety reported earlier this week, the Harry Potter community hasn't been this excited since the release of the first Fantastic Beasts movie in 2016. Hogwarts Legacy page views on the Fandom website purportedly bested the buzz over the big screen arrival of magical zoologist Newt Scamander by 39% in less than a week.

“We are very pleased with the initial launch and see a bright future for our other platform launches,” Haddad said. "Our goal is to continue to utilize our amazing library of Warner Bros. Discovery franchises as we develop our future slate of games."

"We are fortunate and unique in being able to tell every kind of story at WBD, from fiction to nonfiction, movies to TV, and linear to interactive," added JB Perrette, President and CEO of Global Streaming and Games for Warner Bros. Discovery. "Our ability to develop and publish world-class games in-house sets us apart from other entertainment companies."

Hogwarts Legacy is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions are set to be released on Tuesday, April 4, while the Nintendo Switch version doesn't become available until Tuesday, July 25.

