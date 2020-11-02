languages

The Mandalorian Season 2
Star Wars: The Mandalorian created a new form of sign language for the Tusken Raiders
Josh Weiss
Nov 2, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in languages
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Technology
Tag: communication

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Technology
Tag: communication
Give a hand to this new wearable glove that translates sign language into real speech
Jeff Spry
Jul 2, 2020
ASL 1
Tag: Science
Tag: Technology
Tag: communication