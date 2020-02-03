LEGO Masters

What We Do in the Shadows
TV THIS WEEK: What We Do in the Shadows S2; LEGO Masters finale; 'One World' live
Trent Moore
Trending on SYFY WIRE in LEGO Masters
Tag: Harley Quinn
Tag: What We Do in the Shadows
Tag: TV This Week
Tag: Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Tag: Will Arnett

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: LEGO Masters
Tag: Exclusives
LEGO Masters build The Last Jedi's Battle of Crait in all its blocky glory in exclusive clip
Adam Pockross
Battle of Crait Lego Masters
Tag: Movies
Tag: LEGO Masters
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV This Week
Tag: LEGO Masters
TV THIS WEEK: Oscars 2020, LEGO Masters and Katy Keene premiere, The Flash and MacGyver are back
Trent Moore
Feb 3, 2020
LEGO Masters Fox
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV This Week
Tag: LEGO Masters
Tag: Movies
Tag: Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Tag: LEGO
WIRE Buzz: Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer; LEGO Masters is coming to America; Sesame Street honored
Rich Sands
Jul 18, 2019
Jay and Silent Bob Rebooted trailer
Tag: Movies
Tag: Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Tag: LEGO