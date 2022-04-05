Fox sets premieres for ‘LEGO Masters’ & ‘Fantasy Island;’ finales for ‘9-1-1’ & 'The Simpsons'

Fox is shoring up its summer release schedule with a sizzling platter of premiere and finale dates pegged to the network's most popular genre shows. On the premiere front, we've got LEGO Masters — the brick-building competition reality series hosted by Will Arnett — which returns to the airwaves for its third blocky season on Tuesday, May 31 at 8pm EST.

"It’s like being on this like crazy LEGO spaceship, destination: have fun!" Arnett told the Associated Press last year. "We’re on this amazing set where you have all these building tables or these huge bins filled with 5 million LEGO pieces. It’s absurd, in the best way. It’s so fun and definitely puts me in the mood. You feel just like a giant kid in the candy store."

The second season of Fantasy Island (a small reboot of the classic '70s-era program starring Ricardo Montalbán and Hervé Villechaize) lands an hour later that same night at 9pm EST. Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Roarke (a descendant of Montalbán's character from the original), the caretaker of a mysterious island that grants wishes in exchange for an ironic price.

In Season 2, a pair of former high school losers arrive on the island, hoping to make their former classmates jealous of their new lives. Another storyline involves three friends hoping to find a fourth member of their group who went missing years before. Rounding out the table of contents is the tale of two parents weighing a potential divorce after their children have left the house.

"This one is definitely a summer show," Sanchez remarked during a chat with TVLine around the Season 1 premiere. "The original was also shot mainly on a sound stage in Burbank, [whereas] 90 percent of this one is outside [in Puerto Rico]. We’re dealing with the real beach, real nature, real wind, real everything. The premise is similar, but you’re going to see a lot of visual changes."

Blumhouse and director Jeff Wadlow adapted the Fantasy Island property into a horror-focused feature two summers ago.

When it comes to the finale side of the Fox coin, 9-1-1 will close out its fifth season Monday May 16 at 8pm EST. The previous four seasons of the show (co-created by the prolific Ryan Murphy) are currently available to watch on USA, thanks to a syndication deal announced at the start of 2022.

“9-1-1 is the perfect addition to USA Network, which has long been a destination for big, iconic characters and event television,” Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said at the time. “The show is a proven hit with critics and audiences alike, making this a home run for our viewers who can now enjoy these incredible seasons as part of our portfolio’s growing library.”

The Simpsons' thirty-third season is scheduled to conclude on Sunday May 22 at 8pm EST. The longest-running animated series in the United States won't be going anywhere, having been renewed through 2023. When all is said and done, the upcoming 34th season will bump the show's episode count to 757.