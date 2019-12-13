Mars Express

Flyby video of a Martian moon
Phil Plait
Dec 13, 2019
The Martian moon Phobos observed by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, showing the giant crater Stickney and odd grooves covering its surface. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
A White Christmas for the Red Planet
Phil Plait
Dec 25, 2018
A perspective view of Korolev crater on Mars. Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
Mars is cracked!
Phil Plait
Sep 25, 2018
Sand dunes ripple across the floor of a graben in Cerberus Fossae on Mars in this enhanced color image (Mars is dark grey and ochre, not blue). Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Have we finally found liquid water on (well, under) Mars? Maaaaaaaybe.
Phil Plait
Jul 27, 2018
The southern polar ice cap of Mars (using infrared, green, and blue light), which is mostly water ice with a thin layer of carbon dioxide ice on top, taken by Mars Express. Credit: ESA / G. Neukum (Freie Universitaet, Berlin) / Bill Dunford
