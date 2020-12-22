Skip to main content
Marvel's What If?
WIRE Buzz: Crossbones back for What If...?; Walking Dead S10 teases bonus episodes; 'Crater' on Disney+
Josh Weiss
WIRE Buzz: Lashana Lynch lands Matilda musical; Rhys Darby sets sail on HBO Max pirate comedy; more
Vanessa Armstrong
Josh Grossberg
Tag:
Chadwick Boseman's final appearances as Black Panther to come in Marvel's 'What If...?' series on Disney+
Josh Weiss
Dec 22, 2020
Tag:
Marvel's What If...? shares first look at an alternate animated world in twisty trailer
Jacob Oller
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 10, 2020
Tag:
WIRE Buzz: What If...? moving along in quarantine; Cinemark hopes to reopen July 1; more
Josh Weiss
James Comtois
Apr 15, 2020
Tag:
Kevin Feige says Season 2 of Marvel's What If...? already in the works at Disney+
Josh Weiss
Dec 20, 2019
Tag:
WIRE Buzz: Joker becomes first R-rated film to cross $1 billion; Star Wars invades Fortnite
Jacob Oller
Nov 15, 2019
Tag:
Disney+ unveils first looks at Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If, Hawkeye, and more
Josh Weiss
Nov 12, 2019
Tag:
What If… We spoke with Marvel Disney+ stars at D23 Expo
SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 25, 2019
Tag:
Marvel releases new details for Loki, What If...?, and more at D23
Andrea Ayres
Don Kaye
Aug 23, 2019
Tag:
Hayley Atwell confirms role in What If?, talks 'beautiful' Endgame ending
Brian Silliman
Aug 19, 2019
Tag:
Marvel legends explain how What If... ? broke the mold and remade comics history
Dana Forsythe
Jul 30, 2019
Tag:
SDCC: Jeffrey Wright will play The Watcher in MCU's first animated series, What If?
Don Kaye
Brian Silliman
Jul 20, 2019
Tag:
Endgame writers dig into how 'What if?' comics inspired the latest Avengers film
Josh Weiss
Apr 29, 2019
Tag:
Disney+ confirms price, release date, WandaVision, Falcon & Winter Soldier, and What If
Christian Long
Apr 11, 2019
Tag:
The Week in Geek: Avengers: Endgame, Will Smith is less blue, and Elisabeth Moss gets Invisible
Dany Roth
Mar 15, 2019
