Miguel Sapochnik

Game of Thrones Ghost
Game of Thrones' final season almost confirmed that direwolf army fan theory
Matthew Jackson
Jun 20, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Miguel Sapochnik
Tag: Studio 8
Tag: Sinbad
Tag: Kyle Killen

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Miguel Sapochnik
Game of Thrones showrunners and director sparred over Battle of Winterfell's death toll
Jacob Oller
Jun 17, 2019
Game of Thrones Season 8 - Jon Snow - The Long Night
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Miguel Sapochnik
Tag: Movies
Tag: Conan the Barbarian
Tag: Amazon
Amazon developing Conan the Barbarian TV series
Carly Lane
Feb 5, 2018
conan_the_barbarian_01.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Conan the Barbarian
Tag: Amazon
Tag: Movies
Tag: Tom Hanks
Tag: BIOS
Tom Hanks joins sci-fi robot and dog story BIOS from Game of Thrones director
Alyse Wax
Oct 26, 2017
Tom Hanks, The Circle
Tag: Movies
Tag: Tom Hanks
Tag: BIOS
Tag: Sinbad
Tag: Kyle Killen
Live-action Sinbad movie in the works with Game of Thrones director
Nathalie Caron
Oct 20, 2016
Seventh-Voyage-of-Sinbad.jpg
Tag: Sinbad
Tag: Kyle Killen