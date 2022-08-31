‘House of the Dragon’ co-showrunner exits, but another 'GoT' vet is heading to Westeros

House of the Dragon has become an unequivocal hit for HBO; the show had the biggest series premiere in the network’s history and has already been renewed for a second season. The show comes to us from co-showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, with Sapochnik coming to the series having directed some of Game of Thrones’ biggest episodes, such as “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Long Night.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, however, Sapochnik will be leaving the show and will not be involved in Season 2. His reported reason for leaving is an understandable one — he’s simply tired after working for three years on the Game of Thrones prequel. Sapochnik has also signed a first-look deal with HBO for new projects and will still be an executive producer on House of the Dragon.

Condal along with fellow co-creator George R.R. Martin (who wrote the book the show is based on) will remain involved in the series, and another Game of Thrones veteran, Alan Taylor (Terminator Genisys, Thor: The Dark World), will be joining as a director and executive producer.

“Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon,” Sapochnik said in a statement to THR. “I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with Season 2 and beyond.”

Taylor has directed seven episodes of Game of Thrones, including the last two of Season 1, where Ned Stark dies and we see the birth of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons. “It’s a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens,” Taylor said in the same statement to THR. “I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows into its second season. Ryan, Miguel and George have launched an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Season 2 is currently in the script-writing phase, with no news on when it will premiere. Season 1 of House of the Dragon is currently dropping new episodes on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

