The Dead Don’t Die

The Dead Don't Die screenshot
The Dead Don't Die gives Shaun of the Dead a run for its money in first trailer
Jacob Oller
Apr 1, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Jim Jarmusch
Tag: Bill Murray
WIRE Buzz: Jim Jarmusch's all-star zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die slaying this summer; more
stark.george
Mar 27, 2019
Jim Jarmusch
Tag: Movies
Tag: Jim Jarmusch
Tag: Bill Murray