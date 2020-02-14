The Stranger

The Stranger Quibi
Quibi's The Stranger: How creator Veena Sud made a tech horror series for your phone
Jacob Oller
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Stranger
Tag: Quibi
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Veena Sud
Tag: Murder House Flip
Tag: Trill League

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: The Simpsons
WIRE Buzz: The Simpsons' new short hitting Disney+; Domhnall Gleeson on Hux's Star Wars fate; more
Josh Weiss
The Simpsons
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: The Simpsons
Tag: TV
Tag: Quibi
Tag: streaming
Murder houses and an after-dark Spielberg special: All the genre content coming to Quibi
Jacob Oller
Coming to Quibi
Tag: TV
Tag: Quibi
Tag: streaming
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Stranger
Tag: Jurassic World 3
WIRE Buzz: Jurassic World 3 keeps Jake Johnson, Omar Sy; Robert Englund travel trailer; The Stranger trailer
Jacob Oller
Feb 14, 2020
Jake Johnson in Jurassic World
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Stranger
Tag: Jurassic World 3