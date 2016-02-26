The Mayakovsky Circumstance: Season 1, Episode 7

Bad news all around. After Kady had to drop her brain charms so Penny could read her mind, Mayakovsky learned about how much she'd been stealing. And so has Brakebills. She's been expelled and that means when she gets back, her memory will be wiped. Instead, she leaves Brakebills South and dumps Penny by a note. It's tragic, when you think about it - Kady chose to remember loving (and losing) Penny than not remembering him at all.