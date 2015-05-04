TheMagicians_hero_503_03
https://www.syfy.com/themagicians/quizzes/which-magicians-character-are-you
The Magicians

Take the Personality Quiz

Are you more like Eliot, Margo, Alice or Penny? Take our super fun Magicians personality quiz to find out!
TheMagicians_blog_writersroom_501_notext
https://www.syfy.com/blog/tag/writers-room-blog-0
The Magicians

The Magicians Writers' Room Blog

Our crack team of writers explored the making of every Season 5 episode. Get the details, here!
Videos
347 Videos
Season 5 Episode 13: Penny and Julia name their baby
The Magicians
Season
5
, Episode
13

Season 5 Episode 13: Penny and Julia name their baby

Season 5 Episode 13: Eliot and Charlton share a kiss
The Magicians
Season
5
, Episode
13

Season 5 Episode 13: Eliot and Charlton share a kiss

Season 5 Episode 13: The final scene
The Magicians
Season
5
, Episode
13

Season 5 Episode 13: The final scene

The Magicians | FULL OPENING SCENES: Season 5 Episode 13 “Fillory and Further” | SYFY
The Magicians
Season
5
, Episode
13

The Magicians | FULL OPENING SCENES: Season 5 Episode 13 “Fillory and Further” | SYFY

MAKING MAGIC: INSIDE EPISODE 513
The Magicians
Season
5
, Episode
13

MAKING MAGIC: INSIDE EPISODE 513

Season 5 Episode 13 Sneak Peek: The Final Episode
The Magicians
Season
5
, Episode
13

Season 5 Episode 13 Sneak Peek: The Final Episode

The Magicians crawl out of a suitcase
The Magicians
Season
5
, Episode
12

The Magicians crawl out of a suitcase

Penny has a heartbreaking reunion with his mom
The Magicians
Season
5
, Episode
12

Penny has a heartbreaking reunion with his mom

MAKING MAGIC: INSIDE EPISODE 512
The Magicians
Season
5
, Episode
12

MAKING MAGIC: INSIDE EPISODE 512

Season 5 Episode 12 Sneak Peek: The final musical episode
The Magicians
Season
5
, Episode
12

Season 5 Episode 12 Sneak Peek: The final musical episode

Kady and Alice ask Marina for help
The Magicians
Season
5
, Episode
11

Kady and Alice ask Marina for help

Eliot and Fen have a heart-to-heart
The Magicians
Season
5
, Episode
11

Eliot and Fen have a heart-to-heart

View All Videos
160 Entries
The Magicians series finale
Mar 30, 2020

TV THIS WEEK: The Magicians series finale; The Walking Dead kinda ends; Harley Quinn S2

Yetide Badaki Grrltalk
Mar 26, 2020

GRRLTalk: Yetide Badaki

Roswell Season 2 key art
Mar 16, 2020

TV THIS WEEK: Roswell returns; The Atom exits Legends; Altered Carbon: Resleeved; and more

200228_4124361_The_Magicians___Season_5_Episode_8__The_Dark_800x450_1703968835596
Mar 3, 2020

SYFY’s The Magicians to end after five seasons

The Magicians Season 5
Feb 10, 2020

TV THIS WEEK: Outlander returns, new Doctor Who, Batwoman, The Magicians

Legends of Tomorrow Constantine
Jan 20, 2020

TV THIS WEEK: Project Blue Book and Legends return, Arrow’s backdoor pilot, and more

show_art_Magicians_s5
Jan 15, 2020

The Magicians is back tonight, so cast a spell on the Fillory live vlog for teases

The Magicians
Jan 13, 2020

TV THIS WEEK: Crisis on Infinite Earths comes to an end, The Magicians returns, and more

The Magicians S5 poster
Dec 2, 2019

The Magicians announces return date in full, magic-overloaded Season 5 trailer

The Magicians s5 screencap
Nov 8, 2019

The Magicians grieve in bittersweet first teaser for Season 5

Magicians Season 5
Jul 20, 2019

The Magicians delivers sneak peek at SDCC and adds guest stars for Season 5

Alice's Story Hero
Jul 15, 2019

The Magicians' Lev Grossman manifests details on his new graphic novel, Alice's Story

View All Articles
Photos
83 Galleries
TMAG5_Writers_-Room-BLOG_510---Seb,-Ritter,-Josh,-Kohli
Feature Photos

The Making of Season 5 Episode 10

TheMagicians_blog_outfits_206_fey
Feature Photos

The Top 10 Outfits in Magicians History

TheMagicians_gallery_503_01_ArjunGupta_1920x1080
Episode Recaps

The Mountain of Ghosts: Season 5, Episode 3

TheMagicians_gallery_502_01_StellaMaeve_1920x1080
Episode Recaps

The Wrath of the Time Bees: Season 5, Episode 2

TheMagicians_gallery_501_01_OliviaTaylorDudley_1920x1080
Episode Recaps

Do Something Crazy: Season 5, Episode 1

Magicians_CC_Gallery_04
Feature Photos

Magicians SDCC July 2019

TheMagicians_Gallery_413Recap_thumb
Episode Recaps

No Better to Be Safe Than Sorry: Season 4, Episode 13

TheMagicians_Gallery_412Recap_thumb
Episode Recaps

The Secret Sea: Season 4, Episode 12

TheMagicians_Gallery_411Recap_01_thumb
Episode Recaps

The 4-1-1: Season 4, Episode 11

TheMagicians_Gallery_410Recap_thumb
Episode Recaps

All That Hard, Glossy Armor: Season 4, Episode 10

TheMagicians_Gallery_409Recap_thumb
Episode Recaps

The Serpent: Season 4, Episode 9

TheMagicians_Gallery_408Recap_thumb
Episode Recaps

Home Improvement: Season 4, Episode 8

View All Galleries
Cast
9 Bios
cast_magicians_s4_fenn
Brittany Curran

Fen

cast_magicians_s4_josh
Trevor Einhorn

Josh Hoberman

cast_magicians_s4_katie
Jade Tailor

Kady Orloff-Diaz

cast_magicians_s4_dean_fogg
Rick Worthy

Dean Henry Fogg

cast_magicians_s4_penny
Arjun Gupta

William "Penny" Adiyodi

cast_magicians_s4_elliott
Hale Appleman

Eliot Waugh

cast_magicians_s4_julia
Stella Maeve

Julia Wicker

cast_magicians_s4_margo
Summer Bishil

Margo Hanson

cast_magicians_s4_alice
Olivia Taylor Dudley

Alice Quinn

View Full Cast
Blog
127 Entries
Magicians_hero_emojis_1.jpg

Introducing The Magicians Emojis and Stickers

TheMagicians_blog_fen_7
News

11 Times Fen Broke Our Hearts on The Magicians

TheMagicians_blog_writersroom_512
News

Magicians Writers on the highs and lows of the final musical episode

TheMagicians_blog_writersroom_511
News

The Magicians Writers on characters who become friends and bromances

TheMagicians_blog_riddles_hero
News

7 Times The Magicians Hated Riddles But Solved Them Anyway

TheMagicians_blog_writersroom_510a
News

The Broadway musical star who traveled to the Underworld for The Magicians

Magicians_Costume_Q&A
News

SYFY Talks, Fashion, Fillory and Fun with a Magicians Costume Designer

TheMagicians_blog_writersroom_509d
News

The Iconic 90s band that inspired the making of The Magicians 509

TheMagicians_blog_writersroom_507a
News

What Todd and watermelon have in common - Magicians writers tell all

TheMagicians_blog_writersroom_506
News

The Magicians Writers on shoplifting, auto theft, fine dining and crying

TheMagicians_blog_writersroom_505
News

How The Magicians Writers moved the moon and then broke it

TheMagicians_blog_writersroom_504a
News

How the Magicians' writers pulled a hilarious prank on one of their stars

Read All
More
4 Items
Get Involved
themagicians_hero_308.jpg

We Want To Know What You Think

Get It
magicians_alt.png

Own Every Episode Ever on Blu-ray & DVD

Watch Now
TheMagicians_hero_Cast_03.jpg

Watch Season 1 of the Magicians

Give Us Feedback
Magicians_hero_deviantart

Give Us Feedback

More Drama

Resident Alien
All-New Wednesdays at 10/9c
Resident Alien
Watch Full Episodes
show_art_wynonnaearp_s4
New Season Returns 2021
Wynonna Earp
Watch Full Episodes
show_art_VanHelsing_S4
Season 5 Coming Soon
Van Helsing
See All Shows