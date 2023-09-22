You Could Win a Trip to Experience Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood or Orlando!

Summon your scream squad! You could win a theme park vacation to experience Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count haunted house at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights to winner's choice of either Hollywood or Orlando. Chucky, the serial killer doll, is back for a new gorefest! A true sadistic killer, Chucky has been mired in the agony of disrespect he feels from his peers at not being taken seriously. Thus begins his quest to turn his haunted house into a living slaughterhouse by killing every person who enters. Never Go Alone.

You could win a 2-night trip for 2 to UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD including:

Round trip airfare to Los Angeles, California

Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Los Angeles

Accommodations at the Sheraton Universal Hotel

Admission to Universal Studios Hollywood theme park

1-night 2023 or 2024 Halloween Horror Nights General Admission Tickets*

OR



You could win a 3-night trip for 2 to UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT including:

Round trip airfare to Orlando, Florida

Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando

Accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks, plus Universal Volcano Bay water theme park

1-night 2023 Halloween Horror Nights General Admission Tickets*

*Travel must occur during the 2023 and 2024 Halloween Horror Nights event dates or that portion of the prize package is forfeited without further or alternative compensation. Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count haunted house is only available during the 2023 Halloween Horror Nights event.

WARNING: EVENT MAY BE TOO INTENSE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND IS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 13. NO COSTUMES OR COSTUME MASKS ALLOWED.

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Parks, attractions, entertainment, or access to events may be restricted or unavailable due to capacity/closures/other factors and benefits are subject to change without notice. Parking fees and other restrictions may apply.

© Universal City Studios LLC. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2023 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

Catch up on the first two seasons of Chucky now on Peacock. Chucky returns to USA and SYFY Oct. 4 and new episodes stream next-day on Peacock.