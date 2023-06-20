Enter for a chance to win a trip for four to Universal Studios Hollywood.

SYFY Wants to Send You to Universal Studios Hollywood!

Enter for your chance to win a trip for four to Universal Studios Hollywood where you could experience the new SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, now open! Let loose in this incredible, colorful land of play featuring the groundbreaking ride, Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge, along with imaginative interactive areas, themed shopping and dining.

You could win a 2-night trip for four to UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD including:

Round trip economy class air transportation for Winner and up to three (3) Guests to Los Angeles, California

Non-exclusive ground transportation to and from airport and hotel in Los Angeles, CA

Standard hotel accommodations at the Sheraton Universal Hotel

2-Day General Admission tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood theme park

© Nintendo. Nintendo trademarks are properties of Nintendo.

Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2023 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.