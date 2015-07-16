Reactor - Johnny Depp

Moments

What Are You Doing?

3
10
Watch a clip from Episode 310 'Burned.'
Full Episodes

E Pluribus Unum

5
10
Axel and Violet inadvertently save an important figure from America's past who could help them turn the tide in their fight against The Dark One.
Undercover Mother

5
11
As The Dark One yearns to release her full power upon the real world, her plans are interrupted by a strange visitor to the White House.
The Voices

5
12
Vanessa, Axel, Jack, Violet and Ivory finally reunite in the real world and begin their plan to take down The Dark One.
Watch 04:29

Bathory Fights Against Dracula | Episode 12 Highlight

5
12
Even a changed Bathory is still in thrall to Dracula, and she decides to take drastic measures to make herself less of a threat.
Watch 04:10

Violet Teams Up with the President's Son | Episode 10 Highlight

5
10
Violet and the former President’s son track down the rest of the first family in the middle of nowhere.
Watch 03:15

Jack Turns Bathory | Episode 11 Highlight

5
11
Jack succeeds in turning Bathory back. But compared to what comes after, that was the easy part.
Watch 02:55

Who Will Win Dracula's Favor? | Episode 11 Highlight

5
11
A disguised Vanessa and Bathory are fighting hard to win over the affections of Dracula. 
Watch 03:19

A Van Helsing Family Meeting | Episode 12 Highlight

5
12
The Van Helsing family have a family meeting for what might be the very last time. 
Watch 04:09

Violet Undoes the President's Pain | Episode 10 Highlight

5
10
From the Oval Office to a square cage, the former President of the free world has seen better days.
Watch 00:25

Sneak a Preview of the Van Helsing Finale | Episode 13 Preview

5
13
In the finale of the Van Helsing series, Vanessa, Violet, and Jack face off with The Dark One in the ultimate battle to save humanity
Watch 00:25

Violet, Axel, and Ivory are Wanted...But Not Jack | Episode 11 Preview

5
11
As The Dark One yearns to release her full power upon the real world, her plans are interrupted by a strange visitor to the White House.