Anthony Michael Hall and Gina Gershon Coming to Z Nation

So far on this season of Z Nation, you've enjoyed co-starring turns by the likes of William Sadler, George R.R. Martin and -- on tonight's episode -- Missi Pyle and Doug Jones.

Well, the Season 2 guest apperances won't be slowing down anytime soon, as you'll also soon be seeing Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club, Weird Science) and Gina Gershon (Showgirls, Bound) joining the zombie apocalypse, per TV Insider.

Anthony Michael Hall (seen above) will appear in the episode airing on November 20 as Gideon, the leader of a corporate retreat turned strange cult. When someone starts picking off the members of his organization one by one, the Z Team has to play real-life Clue to identify the killer.

Meanwhile, Gina Gershon (seen below) will appear in a multi-episode arc starting November 27 as La Reina, the wild n' sexy leader of the nefarious Zeroes drug cartel. La Reina has big plans for The Murphy and believes the Zeroes are the best possible global distributors of any potential zombie vaccine (yeah, that's gonna go well). TBD if she flicks champagne in anyone's face or visits Ver-say-ce.

Z Nation airs on Fridays at 10/9c and has just been renewed for Season 3.